fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.32. fuboTV shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 1,839,995 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get fuboTV alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on fuboTV

fuboTV Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.32.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $320.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 75.63% and a negative net margin of 28.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.