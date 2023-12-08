Fundamental Research Analysts Give Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) a C$10.01 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$10.01 price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Down 0.6 %

CVE BCF opened at C$8.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.63. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 12-month low of C$8.07 and a 12-month high of C$9.64. The firm has a market cap of C$19.66 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

