Fundamental Research Analysts Give Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) a C$2.97 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$2.97 price objective on Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Steppe Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Shares of STGO opened at C$0.79 on Tuesday. Steppe Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.77.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

