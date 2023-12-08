Fundamental Research Reiterates C$106.48 Price Target for Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY)

Fundamental Research set a C$106.48 price target on Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:OLY opened at C$96.50 on Tuesday. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$64.80 and a 1 year high of C$98.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.48.
Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.
Insider Activity
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile
Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.
