Fundamental Research Reiterates C$106.48 Price Target for Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY)

Fundamental Research set a C$106.48 price target on Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:OLY opened at C$96.50 on Tuesday. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$64.80 and a 1 year high of C$98.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.48.

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Insider Activity

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

In other Olympia Financial Group news, Director Rick Skauge acquired 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$90.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,950.00. In related news, Director Rick Skauge acquired 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$90.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,950.00. Also, Director Anthony Lanzl bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$87.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,865 shares of company stock worth $252,754. Corporate insiders own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

