FY2023 Earnings Estimate for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Issued By KeyCorp

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.
NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE NWE opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46.
NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.05%.
Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
About NorthWestern Energy Group
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
