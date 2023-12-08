FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.38). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR opened at $24.53 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,465 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

