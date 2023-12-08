FY2024 EPS Estimates for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Boosted by William Blair

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GitLab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.20). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.
GTLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.
GitLab Price Performance
GTLB stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 0.34.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 352.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after acquiring an additional 682,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GitLab by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 51,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in GitLab by 18.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 681,756 shares of company stock worth $33,161,134. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
