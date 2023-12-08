FY2024 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Oxford Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $10.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $10.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OXM. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.64. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $123.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

