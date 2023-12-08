FY2024 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $3.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.72. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RUS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.64.

Russel Metals Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE RUS opened at C$41.89 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$27.45 and a 12 month high of C$42.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 6.05%.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.