G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $31.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.57.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

