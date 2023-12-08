G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 340.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $164.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.82% and a negative return on equity of 132.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 792,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 44,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 121.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

