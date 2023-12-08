GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $14.91

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $15.36. GameStop shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 1,894,978 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

GameStop Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $185,233.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,955.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in GameStop by 366.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GameStop by 457.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

