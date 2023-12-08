Gamida Cell’s (GMDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GMDA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.40.

GMDA opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.25. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.14.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. Analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

