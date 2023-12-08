Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $2.56

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.64. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 393,977 shares changing hands.

GOTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.32 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of -0.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth $23,522,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 986.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 361,684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 15.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 510,701 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

