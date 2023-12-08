Gary Charles Robb Sells 1,381 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.35. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,755 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

