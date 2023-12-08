General Dynamics Co. (GD) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.32 on February 9th

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GD opened at $251.54 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $254.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

