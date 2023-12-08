General Dynamics Co. (GD) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.32 on February 9th

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2023

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GD opened at $251.54 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $254.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GD

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Dividend History for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.