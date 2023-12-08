General Motors (NYSE:GM) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.30 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.51 on Monday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.