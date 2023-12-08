General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

GM stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

