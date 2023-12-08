Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,943,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $77.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

