GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $55.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

GTLB opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 0.34.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $7,509,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $7,509,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 681,756 shares of company stock valued at $33,161,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

