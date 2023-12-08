Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.91.

Shares of GLBE opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

