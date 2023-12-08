Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 15.3 %

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

