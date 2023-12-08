Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 15.3 %
Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $37.00.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
