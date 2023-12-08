Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 20.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Globant by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Globant by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 152,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,096,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
