Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.45. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 121,528 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $880.83 million, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.37 million.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0115 dividend. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

