Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LANC shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC stock opened at $168.77 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.64.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

