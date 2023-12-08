Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Insider Activity

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.73. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,058 shares in the company, valued at $355,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,565.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,500 shares of company stock worth $116,970. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,464,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 823,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

