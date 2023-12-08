Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $33.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.09. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $457,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

