HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. HashiCorp updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-0.02 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.12) EPS.

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.0 %

HashiCorp stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,408 shares of company stock worth $13,051,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

