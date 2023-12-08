HashiCorp’s (HCP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

HCP opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. HashiCorp has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $37.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.26.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,408 shares of company stock worth $13,051,859. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 75,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144,254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,388,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

