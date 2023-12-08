HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.58). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARWR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $24.53 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,343 shares of company stock worth $2,821,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

