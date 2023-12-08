HC Wainwright Comments on Bit Digital, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bit Digital in a report released on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 203.39%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.

Bit Digital Trading Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

NASDAQ BTBT opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $276.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bit Digital by 2,244.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 169,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 192.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 123.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 273.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 443,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 324,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

See Also

