HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered 89bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.89.

ETNB opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $752.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 272.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 2,823.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after buying an additional 2,965,364 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,838,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $33,666,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,117,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

