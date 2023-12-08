HC Wainwright Weighs in on PaxMedica, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PXMD)

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PaxMedica in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($9.35) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PaxMedica’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of PXMD opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. PaxMedica has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $69.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaxMedica in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaxMedica in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaxMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of PaxMedica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

