Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.88.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
NYSE:PEAK opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.00.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
