Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

