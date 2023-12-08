HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSTM. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HealthStream

HealthStream Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $783.78 million, a PE ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth about $5,839,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 354,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 168,497 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 39.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,944 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 295.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 99,913 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.