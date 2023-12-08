Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $50.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

HP opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

