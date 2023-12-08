Hess Co. (HES) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Hess has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hess has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hess to earn $10.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hess will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

