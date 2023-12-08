High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) vs. Alibaba Health Information Technology (OTC:ALBHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Alibaba Health Information Technology (OTC:ALBHF – Get Free Report) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Health Information Technology and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Health Information Technology N/A N/A N/A High Tide -13.23% -8.23% -4.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alibaba Health Information Technology and High Tide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Health Information Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A High Tide 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

High Tide has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.27%. Given High Tide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than Alibaba Health Information Technology.

This table compares Alibaba Health Information Technology and High Tide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Health Information Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A High Tide $439.82 million 0.29 -$55.74 million ($0.72) -2.35

Alibaba Health Information Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than High Tide.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of High Tide shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of High Tide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

High Tide beats Alibaba Health Information Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Health Information Technology

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the pharmaceutical direct sales, pharmaceutical e-commerce platform, and healthcare and digital services businesses in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers range of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, medical devices, contact lenses, and various other health-related products through its online stores on Tmall.com and offline pharmacy outlets to business-to-customer and business-to-business customers; and pharmaceutical products, medical devices and healthcare products, health food, adult and family planning products, contact lenses, and medical and healthcare services through its e-commerce platform. The company also provides medical and healthcare services, including medical checkups, nucleic acid testing, medical consultation, registration, vaccination, and traditional Chinese medicine through various channels, such as Taobao, Tmall, Alipay, Dr. Deer APP, AMap, Freshippo, DingTalk, and Quark. In addition, it engages in the digital tracking business; provision of network hospital, healthcare related internet information, internet information, and healthcare related technical services; operation of internet hospitals; and asset management services. The company was formerly known as CITIC 21CN Company Limited and changed its name to Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited in September 2014. Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories. Additionally, the company offers its products under the Canna Cabana, Fastendr, Grasscity, Smoke Cartel, Daily High Club, DankStop, NuLeaf Naturals, FAB CBD, and Blessed CBD brands. Further, it sells its products through online sales via e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

