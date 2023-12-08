Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Set at C$11.50 by Eight Capital

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a C$11.50 price objective by equities researchers at Eight Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.25 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.27.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$8.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$644.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1952555 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

