Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.23. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

