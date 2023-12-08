Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HDSN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,307 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,085,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,933,000 after acquiring an additional 691,774 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 426.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 514,719 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

