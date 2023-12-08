i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $651.72 million, a PE ratio of -162.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

