iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

iBio Stock Performance

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday.

iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of iBio

iBio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iBio by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iBio by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBio by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 164,664 shares in the last quarter.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

