iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
iBio Stock Performance
Shares of IBIO stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday.
iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of iBio
iBio Company Profile
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.
Featured Stories
