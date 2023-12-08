IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2023

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IGM. CIBC lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.75.

View Our Latest Report on IGM

IGM Financial Price Performance

IGM stock opened at C$34.38 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$43.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.01. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of C$770.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.56639 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.