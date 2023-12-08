IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IGM. CIBC lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.75.

IGM stock opened at C$34.38 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$43.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.01. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of C$770.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.56639 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

