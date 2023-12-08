Ilika (LON:IKA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.52) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 144.90% from the stock’s current price.
Ilika Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of IKA stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -980.00 and a beta of 2.31. Ilika has a one year low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 72 ($0.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 15.43.
