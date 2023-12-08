Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Buys £6,534 in Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Eastment bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £6,534 ($8,253.13).

Impax Environmental Markets Price Performance

Impax Environmental Markets stock opened at GBX 369 ($4.66) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 385.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,537.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Impax Environmental Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 331.13 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 458 ($5.79).

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

