Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Buys £6,534 in Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Eastment bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £6,534 ($8,253.13).
Impax Environmental Markets Price Performance
Impax Environmental Markets stock opened at GBX 369 ($4.66) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 385.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,537.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Impax Environmental Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 331.13 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 458 ($5.79).
About Impax Environmental Markets
