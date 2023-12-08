Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $15.99

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $15.49. Indivior shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 5,932 shares trading hands.

Indivior Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 370.37% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Indivior Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,678,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,954,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,340,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

