INNO HOLDINGS INC. Prices IPO at $4.00 Per Share (INHD)

INNO HOLDINGS INC. (INHD) plans to raise $10 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, December 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,500,000 shares at $4.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, INNO HOLDINGS INC. generated $1.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $3.4 million. The company has a market-cap of $83 million.

INNO Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “INNO Holdings Inc. is an innovative building-technologyÂ company with a mission to transform the construction industry with our proprietary cold-formedÂ steel-framingÂ technology and other building innovations. (Incorporated in Texas) INNO recognized the inherent inefficiency and waste in traditional lumber-basedÂ construction techniques and sought to develop steel-basedÂ construction technologies to solve the problems. INNO takes its name from â€śinnovationâ€ť and is committed to the research and development of steel studs/tracks/headers, providing higher performance and greater efficiencies in all aspects of construction, making better structural solutions for both commercial and residential buildings, resulting in substantial labor cost savings, in our view. The Companyâ€™s products are created using a combination of intelligent machines and cutting-edgeÂ techniques to provide an optimal design solution of framing for engineers, builders, and construction companies. We are currently a manufacturer of cold-formed-steelÂ members and we offer a full range of services required to transform raw materials into precise steel framing products and prefabricated homes. We sell these finished products either to businesses or directly to customers. The finished products and cold-formed-steelÂ members are used in a variety of building types, including residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure. We hope to transform the building industry by reducing construction times while providing more affordable, environmentally sustainable, and durable solutions compared to traditional construction materials and methods. We believe we are also well positioned to disrupt the construction industry, which now accounts for $10Â trillion of the global economy. We work with our customers to manufacture products in accordance with the customersâ€™ drawings and specifications. Our work complies with specific national and international codes and standards applicable to the construction industry. We believe that we have earned our reputation through outstanding technical expertise, attention to detail, and a total commitment to excellence in customer service. Our primary manufacturing operations are located on approximately five acres in Brookshire, Texas. Our facility houses state-of-the-artÂ equipment that gives us the capability to manufacture 15,000 linear feet of product perÂ day. We offer a full range of services such as structural designs, metal stud production, and preassembly of metal studs into steel wall panels, which are required to transform raw materials into finished products that are compliant with local building codes. Our manufacturing capabilities include fabrication operations, such as cutting, punching, forming and assembling, and machine operations, which includes computer numerical controlled (â€śCNCâ€ť) machine operations. We also provide support services for our manufacturing capabilities: manufacturing engineering (planning, fixture and tooling development, and manufacturing), quality control (inspection and testing), materials procurement, production control (scheduling, project management, and expediting), and final assembly. **Note: Net loss and revenue figures are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2023. (Note: INNO Holdings priced its small-cap IPO on Dec. 4, 2023, in sync with the terms in its prospectus: 2.5 million shares at $4.00 to raise $10.0 million. The stock is expected to start trading next week – on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 – on the NASDAQ.) (Background: INNO Holdings filed an S-1/A on Sept. 13, 2023, disclosing terms for its IPO: 2.5 million shares at $4.00 to raise $10.0 million. The company is designating $4.00 as the estimated actual sales price for the IPO, although the prospectus shows the price range is $4.00 to $5.00. Selling stockholders will offer another 1.39 million shares (1,386,990 shares), according to the prospectus. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the selling stockholders’ shares. INNO Holdings filed its S-1 on July 25, 2023, without disclosing terms for its IPO. The company submitted a confidential IPO filing to the SEC on Feb. 7, 2023.) “.

INNO Holdings was founded in 2019 and has 11 employees. The company is located at 2465 Farm Market 359 South Brookshire, TX 77423 and can be reached via phone at (800) 909-8800 or on the web at http://www.innometalstuds.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for INNO HOLDINGS INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNO HOLDINGS INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.