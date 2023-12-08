Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $109.75 Average PT from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

