Insider Buying: BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Insider Purchases 22,000 Shares of Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Ball acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £28,820 ($36,402.68).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BBGI stock opened at GBX 130.60 ($1.65) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 134.36. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 123.20 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 163.20 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £933.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,176.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.