Insider Buying: BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Insider Purchases 22,000 Shares of Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Ball acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £28,820 ($36,402.68).
BBGI Global Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BBGI stock opened at GBX 130.60 ($1.65) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 134.36. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 123.20 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 163.20 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £933.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,176.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
